Going bowling: Virginia facing off against SMU in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs for extra yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday Nov 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ROANOKE, Va. – It was announced Sunday that Virginia will be playing in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on December 29th. The Cavaliers will battle the SMU Mustangs.

Virginia started the season strong behind a dynamic offense that flaunts talent, including quarterback Brennan Armstrong. They toted a 6-2 record after winning four straight ACC games. Things took a turn on the road at BYU where they loss the game and more importantly they loss quarterback Brennan Armstrong to injury. Despite returning two games later against Pitt, UVA went winless in November with losses to Notre Dame, Pitt and rival Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers (6-6) were bowl eligible for the 5th time in six seasons under coach Bronco Mendenhall. Like many, UVA opted out of a bowl game in 2020. This will be the final game that Bronco Mendenhall will coach the Cavaliers after announcing he’s stepping down earlier this week.