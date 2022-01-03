Virginia Tech Women defeat Wake Forest in ACC Play

Winston-Salem, NC – Elizabeth Kitley collected a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 66-53 on the road Sunday.The Hokies, (11-3, 3-0) are 3-0 in ACC play for the first time in program history.

In addition to Kitley’s double-double, the Hokies (11-3, 3-0) were led by Aisha Sheppard, who had 15 points and two steals, and by Kayana Traylor, who chipped in with 15 points and two steals.

Virginia Tech out-rebounded Wake Forest 36-35 in Sunday’s game, led by Kitley’s 18 boards.

Virginia Tech’s defense held Wake Forest to only 33.3 percent shooting from the field, including 21.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Hokies also limited Elise Williams to 3-of-12 shooting and seven points in the game.

How It Happened

Virginia Tech started out the scoring by going on a 12-0 run, culminating in a bucket from Sheppard, to take an early lead with 5:03 left in the first quarter. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 19-12 advantage. Virginia Tech relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down three shots to account for nine of its 19 points.

Virginia Tech kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 7-0 run starting at the 4:00 mark in the second period to increase its lead to 35-23. The Demon Deacons cut into that lead, but the Hokies still enjoyed a 35-26 advantage heading into halftime. Virginia Tech was strong from deep in the period, knocking down three three-point shots to account for nine of its 16 points.

Virginia Tech continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 6-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Sheppard, to expand its lead further to 41-28 with 6:36 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Demon Deacons had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Hokies still entered the fourth quarter with a 52-40 edge. Virginia Tech played well near the basket, scoring 10 of its 17 points in the paint.

The Hokies coasted to the win from there, increasing their margin of victory by outscoring the Demon Deacons 14-13 in the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech got up and down the court quickly in the quarter, scoring four fast break points.

Game Notes

» Aisha Sheppard recorded her 350th career 3-point field goal. She ranks second all-time in the ACC in that category» Elizabeth Kitley notched a double-double for the Hokies with 13 points and 18 rebounds.» The Hokies held the Demon Deacons to only 33.3 percent shooting from the field.» The Hokies never trailed after taking a 19-12 first quarter lead.» Virginia Tech had a 36-35 edge on the boards in the win.» The Virginia Tech defense forced 15 turnovers.» The Hokies were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, recording six blocks as a team.» Kayana Traylor and Aisha Sheppard led the Hokies with 15 points each.» Virginia Tech got a game-high 18 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley.