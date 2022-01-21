Hokies hold off Pitt, move to 6-1 in ACC

Blacksburg, Va. – The Virginia Tech women ran out to a 46-27 halftime lead over Pitt, then handled a furious late Panthers rally for a 75-65 win. Elizabeth Kitley led the way with 27 points and 7 rebounds tonight. Kayana Traylor had 12 and 6 boards and Cayla King added 11 to move the Hokies to 6-1 in ACC play for the first time in program history. Virginia Tech is 14-4 overall, while Pitt falls to 10-8, 1-6 in conference play. The Panthers rallied to within 65-60 with just under two minutes to play before the Hokies pulled away for good. Dayshanette Harris led the way for Pittsburgh with 22 points. The Hokies travel to 4th-ranked NC State on Sunday.

”First and foremost we have to enjoy situations like this. We’re six and one in the conference. It was a tough fight, tough game we just had. It’s really easy just to really focus on the last part of the game -- the last half, but we did a lot of good things we did a lot of good things that we can learn from, and we did a lot of bad things that we need to learn from. I’m very proud of our kids -- really good win for us as we head into the weekend, " Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks said.