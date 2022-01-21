29º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Hokies hold off Pitt, move to 6-1 in ACC

Virginia Tech women down Panthers 75-65

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, Pitt Panthers, ACC women's basketball
Cayla King lets fly for 3 of her 11 points vs Pitt. (WSLS-TV/ACC/Virginia Tech)

Blacksburg, Va. – The Virginia Tech women ran out to a 46-27 halftime lead over Pitt, then handled a furious late Panthers rally for a 75-65 win. Elizabeth Kitley led the way with 27 points and 7 rebounds tonight. Kayana Traylor had 12 and 6 boards and Cayla King added 11 to move the Hokies to 6-1 in ACC play for the first time in program history. Virginia Tech is 14-4 overall, while Pitt falls to 10-8, 1-6 in conference play. The Panthers rallied to within 65-60 with just under two minutes to play before the Hokies pulled away for good. Dayshanette Harris led the way for Pittsburgh with 22 points. The Hokies travel to 4th-ranked NC State on Sunday.

”First and foremost we have to enjoy situations like this. We’re six and one in the conference. It was a tough fight, tough game we just had. It’s really easy just to really focus on the last part of the game -- the last half, but we did a lot of good things we did a lot of good things that we can learn from, and we did a lot of bad things that we need to learn from. I’m very proud of our kids -- really good win for us as we head into the weekend, " Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks said.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook