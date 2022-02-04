1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans

Christiansburg, Va. – He played the role of “Swiss Army Knife” for the Blue Demons for much of the season. Christiansburg sophomore standout Tanner Evans did a whole lot of everything to earn our week 8 award. The versatile, dynamic Evans turned in an interception and multiple pass breakups as a defensive back. And on offense he was a workhorse, with 137 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Blue Demons. And added a fumble recovery for a touchdown as well in a win over Hidden Valley. 10 Sports Brooke Leonard delivered the hardware--with Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkins alongside. Evans served as a key part of the Blue Demons playoff run in 2021. Evans says he enjoyed being a surprise to the competition.

“I think having such a good record because no one was expecting us to be so good and then coming out and shutting out a bunch of teams and being better than everyone. (was most enjoyable). Now we must match the same intensity we had this past year and be better in the playoffs.(next year).” Evans says.