Virginia cruises past Miami 71-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Armaan Franklin scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half to help Virginia cruise to a 71-58 victory over Miami. Virginia (14-9, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight against Miami (16-7, 8-4). A Kihei Clark 3-pointer, Franklin’s pull-up jumper and Kadin Shedrick’s dunk capped a 7-0 surge and the Cavs extended their lead to 57-40 with about 10 minutes left. Clark’s 3-pointer gave the Cavs a 20-point lead with 4:33 remaining. The Cavs finished with 23 assists, shot 60% (30 of 50) overall and made 8 of 15 from long range. Kameron McGusty had 21 points for Miami.

“We started a little sluggish, I felt we were a little out of sorts early. We had four turnovers before the media timeout, they got down on the floor, and then from that point on, I thought we established some real quality basketball on both ends,” said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett. “And the guys worked. We knew before, playing against Miami, with teams like that you’re going to have to beat them, they’re not going to lose. And you could see when we were just off a little bit or made a little breakdown, they could just create their own offense. Whether it was with [Kameron McGusty], [Isaiah] Wong, [Charlie] Moore and others so they tested us but I thought our guys stayed intent on what they needed to do and, yes, the crowd was a very good lift.”

Virginia will hit the road to take on Duke Monday night.