VMI, William & Mary football to resume football series

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute and William & Mary will resume their longtime state college football rivalry in 2024 as both schools announced a four-game series Tuesday.

The Keydets and Tribe will restart the rivalry on August 31, 2024 in Williamsburg and play again September 4, 2027 in Lexington, August 31, 2030 in Williamsburg and August 30, 2031 in Lexington.

The VMI-William & Mary football series is the second most played series on the Keydet record books with 88 meetings, surpassed only by the VMI-Richmond series with 90 meetings. Virginia (83 meetings) and Virginia Tech (79 meetings) round out the top four VMI football rivalries in longevity. VMI and William & Mary first played in 1905 and the Tribe leads the rivalry 53-33-2 with many games played when both schools were members of the Southern Conference until the mid-70′s. William & Mary now competes in the CAA while the Keydets returned to the SoCon in 2014 after an 11-year stint in the Big South Conference. The teams last played in 2011 at Foster Stadium.

Ad

This marks the second time that VMI has recently announced a resumption of a football series with an opponent within the Commonwealth. VMI and Richmond will resume their gridiron series beginning in 2025 with games also scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

“I am pleased to get another series rekindled with one of our traditional in-state rivals,” said Lenny Brown, Deputy Athletic Director. “The VMI-William & Mary game has played a big part in VMI football history and we look forward to renewing this rivalry.”

“It is an opportune time for VMI football to renew one of its longest football series, 88 games, with the College of William & Mary,” said VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim. “The game will excite both fan bases, promote football throughout the commonwealth, and be a fun game to compete in for our cadet-athletes.”