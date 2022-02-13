40º
WATCH LIVE: Eric Johnson with a preview of Super Bowl LVI

Livestream scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

While 10 News at 6 will not air Sunday because of the Super Bowl, that doesn’t mean you won’t hear from 10 Sports’ Eric Johnson.

Join him at 5:30 p.m. as he talks all things Super Bowl ahead of the big game airing on NBC at 6:30 p.m.

