What to watch at the Olympics after Super Bowl LVI on NBC

A general view of the interior of the stadium and video board prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cailfornia.

Monobob finals and figure skating free dance

The average Super Bowl runs three-and-a-half hours, meaning the millions upon millions of people watching on NBC will be released back into the world of the Olympics sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m. ET, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

That's darn near perfect timing to stay with your local NBC affiliate -- feel free to have Peacock cued up -- for figure skating's free dance (final group starts at 10:50 p.m. ET) as well as the final of the women's monobob, which will see Elana Meyers-Taylor try to move from fourth place to first, the spot currently held by Canadian medalist turned Team USA bobsledder Kaillie Humphreys (10:45 p.m. ET start time).

The ruthless Canadian women's hockey team has a 11:10pm ET semifinal puck drop with Switzerland. Open up another browser to see Mikaela Shiffrin and her peers get in another day of downhill training.

After Midnight ET: Curling, women's aerials, more

Ring in Valentine's Day with men's snowboarding, as big air qualifying starts at 12:30 a.m. ET Monday on USA Network, while a quartet of men's curling round-robin games begin on Peacock at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Four Americans will take part in aerials qualifying from Genting Snow Park at 2 a.m. ET when Ashley Caldwell, Winter Vinecki, Megan Nick, and Kalia Kuhn hit the snow.

The wee hours then see Team USA's women's curling in round-robin action against South Korea, men's team large hill ski jumping, and the women's aerials finals before bobsled, more curling, and Team USA's women's hockey team's semifinal with Finland at 8:10 a.m. ET.