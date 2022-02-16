Canada wins men's 5000m relay gold medal, edges South Korea in final race

Canada won the men's 5000m relay gold medal in the final men's short track competition of the Winter Olympics.

Canada won the men's 5000m relay gold medal on Wednesday with a time of 6:41.28.

South Korea earned the silver medal while Italy crossed the line third in a photo finish ahead of the ROC.

Canada bested South Korea by 0.41 seconds after taking the lead during the 28th of 45 laps.

Five teams competed in the final instead of four. China crashed during the semifinals but was awarded advancement through interference. The Chinese team finished fifth on Wednesday after falling during the last third of the race.

Canada has won the men's 5000m relay in four of the last seven Winter Olympics.

Charles Hamelin, who was on the last winning team in 2010, earned his sixth career Olympic medal and fourth gold for Canada on Wednesday. The 37-year-old has the most short track Olympic medals by a Canadian skater, and he is the oldest medalist in the sport's history.

Ad

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaCmZHjlyui/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

His teammates during the winning skate were Pascal Dion, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Steven Dubois. Dubois earned three medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"It means so much," Dubois said. "We had such a crazy season, and we wanted to show so bad what we could do. I saw on the last two exchanges that there were some small gaps and thought, 'This is it'."

The Canadians won two of four World Cup events in the relay leading up to the Olympics.

"Finishing on top of the podium with these guys, it is living your dream," Hamelin said.

Ad

Hungary, the 2018 gold medal-winning team, won the B Final on a last-second pass of the Netherlands by Liu Shaolin.

RESULTS