ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament field is set

GREENSBORO, N.C. – NC State clinched its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in 32 years and is the No. 1 seed in the 45th annual ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which runs Wednesday (March 2) through Sunday (March 6) at Greensboro Coliseum.

The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at noon.

NC State earned its sixth regular-season title in program history and will be the No. 1 seed for the sixth time.

The Greensboro Coliseum will play host to the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the 22nd time in the last 23 years. This year’s tournament features six teams ranked among the nation’s top 25 in the latest Associated Press poll, including No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Louisville, No. 14 Notre Dame, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 22 Georgia Tech and No. 23 Virginia Tech.

2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 2-6)

First Round – Wednesday, March 2

Game No. 1 – No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 13 Clemson, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)

Second Round – Thursday, March 3

Game No. 4 – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 Boston College vs. No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 6 – No. 7 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 4

Game No. 8 – No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 NC State vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 10 – No. 2 Louisville vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Semifinals – Saturday, March 5

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ACCN)

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Championship – Sunday, March 6

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, Noon (ESPN)

For a printable ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket, click here.