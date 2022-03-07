Longwood men, women both win Big South titles

Isaiah Wilkins scored 19 points and Longwood advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time with a 79-58 victory over Winthrop in the Big South tournament championship game. Top-seeded Longwood (26-6) never trailed, led by as many as 21 in the first half, 28 in the second half and cruised against the second-seeded Eagles (23-9), a perennial Big South power who had won the last two conference tournament titles and hoped to win its 19th overall. Wilkins was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals. Big South player of the year D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 14 points.

Kyla McMakin had 22 points and six steals, Tra’dayja Smith went 5 for 5 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points, and No. 2 seed Longwood beat top-seeded Campbell 86-47 to win the Big South Conference tournament and clinch the first NCAA Tournament berth in program history. Senior Akila Smith, the conference player of the year, had 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Kennedy Calhoun scored 11 for Longwood (21-11), which has won nine games in a row. McMakin made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring and Akila Smith, Calhoun and Briana Johns each hit a 3 in a 66-second span as the Lancers jumped to a 17-0 lead. Faith Price scored 13 points and Shy Tuelle added 11 for Campbell (23-7).