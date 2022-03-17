Liberty defeats Campbell for first-ever WNIT victory

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames took down Campbell on Wednesday night in a 50-44 victory, marking the program’s first ever WNIT victory. The win proved to be the 10th straight over Campbell, the Flames’ former Big South rival.

Liberty advances to the second round where they will play the winner of Thursday’s Murray State at Vanderbilt matchup.

The Lady Flames, who got double-doubles from Bridgette Rettstatt (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Mya Berkman (12 points, 10 rebounds), tied the program single-season records for wins (28) and home wins (16). Liberty previously won 28 contests in 1997-98 (28-1) and 2007-08 (28-4), and the 1997-98 team (16-0) was the only other Lady Flames squad to post 16 home triumphs.

Campbell, the Big South regular-season champion, sees its 2021-22 season come to an end at 23-8 after the Camels had matched their own single-season wins record earlier in the year. Making their Postseason WNIT debut, the Camels shot just 32.6 percent (15-of-46) for the night. Campbell has now lost 10 straight meetings with Liberty.