ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Maroons opened up its NCAA DIII Tournament run with an impressive 23-4 victory over Bryn Athyn in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The Maroons jumped to an impressive 10-0 advantage after the first quarter of play. Roanoke outshot Bryn Athyn 34-16 and committed just 8 turnovers compared to 13 from the Lions.

Lilly Blair and Emerson Foster led Roanoke with four goals each in the 23-4 victory. The Maroons will now face Gettysburg in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m.