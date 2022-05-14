Washington and Lee, Roanoke men fall in NCAA DIII Lacrosse Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The second round of the NCAA DIII Men’s Lacrosse Tournament wasn’t took kind to the three schools representing the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Washington and Lee, Roanoke and ODAC champion Lynchburg were all defeated on Saturday.

No. 11 Lynchburg had its fourth ever meeting with Western New England. The Hornets were 3-0 against the Golden Bears and held a 7-4 halftime lead. Dylan Wolfe led the team with three goals but a strong second half led to a 14-10 Western New England victory.

Washington and Lee held its own against No. 12 Cabrini in the Salisbury Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Generals trailed 6-4 at halftime before the Cavaliers capitalized off of 20 W&L turnovers that led to a 14-8 victory. Henry Holliday led the Generals with three goals.

No. 16 Gettysburg defeated Roanoke 14-8 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg jumped to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter. The Maroons fought hard with Luke Kammerman and George Gilbert leading the charge with three goals each. Roanoke recorded 56 shots to 40 from Gettysburg but the Bullets won 14 face offs compared to 11 of the Maroons en route to the victory.

Christopher Newport defeated Sewanee 29-5 in second round action advancing to face Wesleyan University on Sunday at 3 p.m.