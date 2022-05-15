Virginia lacrosse opens NCAA Tournament with road win over #8 Brown

ROANOKE, Va. – Two-time defending national champion Virginia began its quest for a three-peat with a road matchup at No. 8 Brown Saturday night. In what was a back-and-forth game in the first half led to a 7-7 tie at halftime. In the second half, Virginia would pull away thanks to an 8-0 run that spanned into the 4th quarter and left them with a 17-9 lead. The Cavaliers would go on to win 17-10. The win proved to be the 9th consecutive NCAA Tournament victory for the program.

Both the Cavaliers and Bears had 26 shots on goal and Virginia committed twenty turnovers. But they made up for it by winning 20 faceoffs. Payton Cormier led Virginia with 5 goals on the night. Connor Shellenberger added 4.

Virginia will play the winner of the Maryland-Vermont next Sunday, May 22.