Competition heating up after Round 2 at Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The heat was quite a scorcher at Roanoke Country Club Saturday with temperatures hovering at or above the 90 degree mark. The competition was just a hot in second round action.

Roanoke’s Major Ewing entered the day with a two-shot lead at 1-under par in the Boys 14 and under division. He would birdie the opening hole before ending the day with a few more bogey’s than he had on Friday. Ewing shot a 78 and is in ninth at +6 for the weekend.

Roanoke is also well represented in the Girls 14 and under division. Alisa Davidova and defending champion Ashnoor Kaur remain atop the leaderboard. Kaur shot a score of 72 on Saturday, seventeen par’s and just one bogey on the 18th. She’s at +3 for the weekend. Davidova is right behind her at +4 after shooting a 74.

