No. 5 Washington and Lee falls in NCAA Women’s Lacrosse quarterfinals

GETTYSBURG, Pa. – The No. 5 Washington and Lee women’s lacrosse team saw its 2022 season come to an end in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Sunday, dropping an 8-4 decision to No. 4 Gettysburg.

The Generals close their season with a 19-3 overall record, tied for the most wins in a season in program history. The Bullets improve to 19-3 overall with the win.

W&L scored the game’s first two goals in a 36-second span early in the first period. Junior attacker Allie Schwab got the team on the board at the 10:12 mark, before sophomore midfielder Walker McKnight padded the lead at 9:36.

The Bullets then went on a 6-1 run spanning from 5:23 remaining in the first quarter to 7:56 to play in the third. Sophomore attacker Jordan Basso led the run with two goals for the Bullets, as the team took a 6-3 lead.