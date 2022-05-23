Virginia men’s lacrosse season ends against No. 1 Maryland

COLUMBUS, Oh. – The Virginia men’s lacrosse team’s 2022 season came to an end Sunday afternoon as the Cavaliers (12-4) fell 18-9 to top-seeded Maryland (16-0) at Ohio Stadium.

Virginia was led on the offensive end by Jeff Conner (3 goals, 1 assist), Payton Cormier (2 goals, 1 assist) and Griffin Schutz (2 goals, 1 assist). Defensively, Cole Kastner tallied five ground balls and tied for a team-high two caused turnovers.

UVA goalie Matthew Nunes (11-4) made 11 saves in 59:08 of action. Maryland starting netminder Logan McNaney (16-0) earned win after making 14 saves while surrendering eight of UVA’s nine goals.