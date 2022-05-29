Hokies Softball falls in Super-Regionals

Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech softball’s magical season came to a halt on Sunday in Game three of the Super-Regionals vs. The University of Florida. The Gators blanked the Hokies 12-0 in 5 innings to advance to the Women’s College World Series for the 11th time in Florida program history. Florida jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a pair of Hokies errors led to an early run. One included a collision between shortstop Kelsey Bennett and left fielder Kelsey Brown that allowed a pop-up to drop that would have ended the inning. Florida added three more runs in the top of the 2nd --all coming with two outs. The game went out of reach in the third when Florida posted six more runs on five hits, including four 2-out RBIs. The run-rule is in affect after 5 innings, so Florida downs Virginia Tech 12-0(5).

The Hokies won a rain-suspended game one by a 6-0 score. The Gators fought back on Saturday to capture a 7-2 win and even the Super-Regional at one game each. Game three was played under perfect conditions in Blacksburg at Tech Softball Park. Virginia Tech’s record concludes at 46-10. Florida stands at 48-17.

The Hokies won the Blacksburg regional to advance to the “super series” by winning three straight games. That after dropping game two to 15th ranked Kentucky. Virginia Tech defeated Miami of Ohio 5-4, and Kentucky 9-2 and 5-4 to win the regional as a host.

VIrginia Tech appeared in the NCAA Tournament in four successive seasons (2005–2008), were conference champions in 2007 and 2008, and advanced to the Women’s College World Series in 2008. The Hokies run was sparked by the career of ace pitcher Angela Tincher. The Hokies All-American from nearby James River High School in Botetourt county would leave Virginia Tech holding the school career records for wins, shutouts, ERA, innings pitched, WHIP, strikeout ratio, opponents average, no-hitters, game, season and career strikeouts. She would also hold or tie for the ACC crown for all except ERA.