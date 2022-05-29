Middlebury, Tufts to meet in NCAA D-3 Lacrosse National Championship Game

Salem, Va. – The Middlebury Panthers and Tufts Jumbos will meet for the third time this season on Sunday, May 29 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The winner will take home the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse National Championship title.Middlebury defeated Tufts, 14-7, on the Jumbos’ home field in the regular season. Tufts earned the program’s second NESCAC title with a 9-8 victory in the NESCAC Championship game at Kohn Field three weeks ago.

NCAA Semifinal: Middlebury def. Gettysburg, 18-5 | Box Score

Top-ranked Middlebury eased past Gettysburg, 18-5, to advance to the NCAA Championship game for the third time in the last five seasons.

The Panthers held the Bullets scoreless in the first quarter to jump out to a 5-0 lead and led 8-1 at halftime.

Middlebury limited Gettysburg to four second-half goals while outscoring the Bullets 10-4 in the second stanza.

Niki Mormile and Jane Earley each had five points to pace the Panthers. Mormile tallied a game-high four goals and added an assist while Earley scored twice and handed out three helpers.

Annie Enrietto was credited with seven saves in the Middlebury goal while Gill Cortese and Shannon Twill combined for six stops for Gettysburg.

Middlebury improves to 21-1 while Gettysburg, which entered the game with the nation’s longest win streak at 13 games, finishes the season at 18-2.