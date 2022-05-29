Middlebury, Tufts to meet in NCAA D-3 Lacrosse National Championship Game

Salem, Va. – The Middlebury Panthers and Tufts Jumbos will meet for the third time this season on Sunday, May 29 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The winner will take home the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse National Championship title.Middlebury defeated Tufts, 14-7, on the Jumbos’ home field in the regular season. Tufts earned the program’s second NESCAC title with a 9-8 victory in the NESCAC Championship game at Kohn Field three weeks ago.
NCAA Semifinal: Middlebury def. Gettysburg, 18-5 | Box Score
- Top-ranked Middlebury eased past Gettysburg, 18-5, to advance to the NCAA Championship game for the third time in the last five seasons.
- The Panthers held the Bullets scoreless in the first quarter to jump out to a 5-0 lead and led 8-1 at halftime.
- Middlebury limited Gettysburg to four second-half goals while outscoring the Bullets 10-4 in the second stanza.
- Niki Mormile and Jane Earley each had five points to pace the Panthers. Mormile tallied a game-high four goals and added an assist while Earley scored twice and handed out three helpers.
- Annie Enrietto was credited with seven saves in the Middlebury goal while Gill Cortese and Shannon Twill combined for six stops for Gettysburg.
- Middlebury improves to 21-1 while Gettysburg, which entered the game with the nation’s longest win streak at 13 games, finishes the season at 18-2.
- The Panthers will play for the program’s eighth national title when they face the Jumbos.
NCAA Semifinal: Tufts def. TCNJ, 18-7 | Box Score
- Molly Laliberty made 16 saves and Margie Carden scored seven goals to lead Tufts past TCNJ, 18-7, in the NCAA Semifinals.
- TCNJ scored first, but the Jumbos responded quickly to take control of the game as Carden scored three times in the first quarter and Laliberty stopped 11 of the 13 shots she faced in the first half.
- Tufts led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter and opened up a 10-2 lead at the half after the Jumbos held TCNJ scoreless in the second quarter while netting six goals.
- The Jumbos limited TCNJ to five goals the rest of the game and went on to post the victory.
- Tufts moves to 19-3 with the win while TCNJ ends its season with an 18-3 record.
- The Jumbos return to the national championship game for the second straight season after finishing as the national runner-up in 2021.