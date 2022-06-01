Blacksburg boys soccer shutout in Region 4D semifinals

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s a matchup we’re used to seeing in the region finals or even the VHSL State Tournament. But with Blacksburg and Western Albemarle both in Class 4, we were gifted the matchup in the Region 4D Semifinals with the winner automatically claiming a state tournament berth.

It proved to be a tough battle for the Bruins who couldn’t find a way to score it early but the Warriors had the same struggles. That was until it was just under seven minutes left in the first half. That’s when Alex Keeton scored in traffic for the 1-0 lead.

In the second half it was much of the same. William Graham put a ball on goal and Connor Spano raced in to score it just before running into the left post. Blacksburg had no answer as its season comes to a close with the 2-0 loss.

On the girls side of Region 4D, Blacksburg defeated Western Albemarle 1-0.