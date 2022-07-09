Fleming’s Micah Jones commits to run at George Mason

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming star athlete Micah Jones signed on Friday to run at the next level at George Mason.

“It was more about environment, like how far and what it looks like, and what I liked there. It wasn’t an easy process, I took three visits, and I decided on the last visit that this is where I wanted to go. I liked the learning facilities, not just a sports complex, I’m more focused on school now then track. [It’s] more what I like school wise and sports wise.”

The speedy wide receiver and state track champion leaves the Colonels with a ton of accolades, including state titles in the Class 5 indoor 55m dash and 55m hurdles. He’s also the Class 5 300m hurdles outdoor champ, and finished in 2nd place in the 100m dash and long jump.

At George Mason, Jones would like to study sports broadcasting to eventually become a commentator.