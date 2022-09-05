72º

Bobcats’ Clark rises to Week 2 honors

Radford moved to 2-0 on the young season and Landen Clark had a night for the record books.

ROANOKE, Va. – Radford welcomed a team they played a tight four point contest with a year ago and sent a message that a year can make all the difference.

The Bobcats battled Gate City with junior quarterback Landen Clark leading the charge. He was 10-of-12 passing for 278 yards and 6 touchdowns thru the air. He rushed for two more scores from 83 and 2 yards outs after totaling 9 carries on the night.

In a 62-12 thrashing of the visiting Blue Devils, the eight score contest--we are dubbing the octopus--included seven scores in the first half alone.

Radford moved to 2-0 on the young season and Landen Clark had a night for the record books as he earned our Week 2 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week!

