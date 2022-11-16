Botetourt Golfer signs with Hokies

Daleville, Va. – In Daleville on Tuesday another stellar student athlete is signing on to the next level. It’s golfer Ashton Harper -- he’ll take his talents to Blacksburg to play for Virginia Tech.

“It’s been a long journey. It’s been tough over the last few years, theres been months where i didn’t know where i was going to end up. It’s finally good to put the name on the paper and finalize the deal with Tech. I’m really excited to be there and it’s going to be a great program,” Harper says.

Lord botetourt’s star golfer won the VHSL Class 3 golf state title in 2021. Other recent signings in our area included Evan Rupe of Radford High School. He’s heading to Radford University to play soccer and Pulaski County’s Keslyn Secrist, who will continue her basketball career at Indiana State University.