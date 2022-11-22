New lacrosse team to call Salem home

SALEM, Va. – The Professional Box Lacrosse Association is set to begin its inaugural season in a matter of weeks and one of the 9 teams in the east coast-based league will call Salem, Virginia home.

The team will be known as the Salem Mayhem and will compete in what’s known as a fast-paced indoor lacrosse league. The Mayhem will play their games at the Salem Civic Center, the inaugural game set for Friday, December 30. The PBLA hopes to have competitive, non-stop, riveting contests that wows the crowds along the east coast.

Over the past 15 years, lacrosse has evolved into the fastest-growing sport in America among both men and women, and the PBLA plans to highlight the best parts of the game by showcasing the athleticism of collegiate lacrosse players. The League is headed by Commissioner Steve Donner, who brings 27 years of experience to the table.

“As an organization, we are absolutely thrilled about having a team in Salem,” said Donner. “Both the city and the community itself have a long history with the sport of lacrosse, and we know that the PBLA will help add to that illustrious tradition by bringing America’s fastest-growing, and most exciting professional sport to the city of Salem.”

“Every seat is going to be a good seat for this fast-paced action!” said Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities. “The Indoor lacrosse set-up will be a perfect fit in our facility and it will be exciting to see the Salem Civic Center look somewhat like it did in the old pro hockey days with the dasher boards, protective panels, and fast-paced action.”

The Salem Mayhem roster features elite athletes under the guidance of Coach Lindsay Sanderson. He is the former general manager and head coach of the Philadelphia Wings, and he is a member of both the Ontario and Canadian Lacrosse Halls of Fame.

The Mayhem’s first-round draft pick was Kyle Leeming from Virginia Wesleyan. The Marlins netminder was ranked 4th in the ODAC for save percentage.

Other teams in the league include the Binghampton Bombers, Charlotte Bootleggers, Elmira Renegades, Hampton Hammerheads, Jim Thorpe All-Americans, New England Chowderheads, Syracuse Spark, and the Trenton Terror.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Click here for details.

To see the team’s roster and schedule, click here.