Hokies edge Charleston Southern, #5 UVA downs MD Eastern Shore

Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:

Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Virginia 72 Maryland Eastern Shore 45:

Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and nearly matched Maryland-Eastern Shore’s point total in the first half as No. 5 Virginia beat the Hawks 72-45. The Cavaliers (5-0) led 40-22 at halftime, with Gardner accounting for 18 of those points and Kadin Shedrick, their other most prominent low-post player adding nine. Shedrick finished with 13 with coach Tony Bennett substituting liberally over the final 10 minutes. Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-4), of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, trailed 20-4 after 7 1/2 minutes.

