Auburn selects Liberty’s Freeze as next head coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program more than five years after his resignation from SEC Western Division rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Freeze has signed a memorandum of understanding with the school. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because final details of the contract were still being worked out and approved. Freeze went 34-15 in four seasons at Liberty.

During Freeze’s four-year tenure, Liberty achieved its first-ever national ranking, first win over an ACC opponent, the best start in school history (8-0 in 2020) and first-ever win over a top-25 FBS program. Liberty also picked up back-to-back bowl wins under his tenure.

Liberty is the second team in NCAA history to win a bowl game during its first three full seasons at the FBS level (2019, 2020 and 2021), both coming under Freeze’s leadership.

Additionally, Freeze guided the Flames through one of the most unique seasons in NCAA college football history in 2020 where Liberty finished the year ranked No. 17 in the country and tied a program record with a 10-1 overall record.

After leading the Flames to an 8-5 record in 2019, a 10-1 mark in 2020 and an 8-5 record in 2021, Freeze has posted a combined 68-43 mark in 10 seasons as a head coach (See ^ note below for more information about career coaching record).

Liberty is coming off a loss to New Mexico State but is bowl eligible. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons on the job back in October.

