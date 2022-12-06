41º

VMI’s Eller enters transfer portal

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – The NCAA transfer portal was flooded on Monday some reports saying there were upwards of 1,000 student athletes in search of a new home. One of those names was VMI linebacker Evan Eller. The Lord Botetourt grad announced his intentions to enter the portal on Twitter.

Eller will have two years of eligibility remaining after starting in 16 total games the past few seasons. He ranked second in tackles in the Southern Conference this past season with 104 total, 7 of which were tackles for loss.

Eller tallied a game-high 17 tackles and 2 tackles for loss during his time with the Keydets.

