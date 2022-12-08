Hokies ground Flyers, move to 9-1

Blacksburg, Va. – VIrginia Tech followed up that key ACC opening win over ranked North Carolina with a solid win over visiting Dayton. Grant Basile had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Sean Pedulla added 19 points, and Virginia Tech defeated the Flyers 77-49. Dayton scored the first five points of the second half and trailed 42-26 but Virginia Tech soon led by 20 again. Mylyjael Poteat made two free throws for a 51-31 lead with 12:28 remaining to start a 9-0 run and the Hokies led by at least 20 points the rest of the way. The Hokies finished the first half on a 21-5 run and led 42-21 at the break. Virginia Tech shot 56% and had only two turnovers in the first half. Basile led the way for the Hokies, scoring 20 points that included 4-of-6 3-pointers.

“You know you beat the Flyers a good basketball team and limit them to 30% from the field 24% from three --that will win a lot of ball games for you,”” Hokies coach Mike Young says.

“I think we were just being the tougher team. We started out they were kind of killing us on the the glass, that’s why they kind of started out jumping on us bottom when we went on that run I think we’re just the tougher team. I think we were sharing it really well, and we were defending most importantly,” guard Sean Pedulla says.

Cave Spring product Owyn Dawyot scored his first career bucket. The Hokies get Oklahoma State in the Barclays Center on December 11.