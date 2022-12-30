The Salem Mayhem opens at the Civic Center Friday

SALEM, Va. – The newest hot-ticket item is coming to the Salem Civic Center on Friday.

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association has rolled out nine teams to start this league, and one of them is right here in Salem. You’ve probably seen lacrosse played outside on a bigger field, but take the game indoors, it’s more physical, faster, and fun to watch.

“I think what [fans] are going to first realize is, this game is almost like hockey. There’s a lot of back and forth, it’s physical, there will be fights,” Salem Mayhem President George Manias said. “[Fans] will get into the game, and the game speaks for itself, the sheer transition and fast pace of it all, and just the high scoring. The game tonight will probably be 15-13, realistically, a lot of goals scored.”

“This is the number one reason why the American field people are falling in love with the box,” Head Coach Lindsay Sanderson added. “That’s why the league is here, because they can’t get enough of this now. All the minor systems that are starting up all over the states, just loving it because of the action and the turnover and goals, it’s huge.”

The Mayhem will square off against Hampton in the first-ever PBLA game at 7 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.