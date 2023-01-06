9 Hokies down Cavaliers without Elizabeth Kitley

Blacksburg, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team went into the half tied with Virginia 32-32, but took control in the second half to knock off the Cavaliers 74-66 at home Thursday.

The Hokies (13-2, 3-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Georgia Amoore, who had 22 points. Taylor Soule tacked on a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Kayana Traylor chipped in as well with 15 points, four assists and two steals.

The Virginia Tech offense was very productive from downtown, pouring in eight threes on 25 attempts. Amoore was the most prolific shooter for the Hokies, draining four treys in the contest.

The Virginia Tech defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Thursday’s game, forcing 18 Virginia turnovers while committing 13. Those takeaways turned into 19 points on the other end of the floor. Traylor’s two steals led the way individually for the Hokies.

After falling behind 13-8, Virginia Tech went on a 9-0 run with 2:47 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from D’Asia Gregg, to take a 17-13 lead. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 17-16 advantage. Virginia Tech did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 12 of its 17 points close to the basket.

The Hokies surrendered their lead in the second quarter and entered halftime with the score tied 32-32.

After intermission, Virginia Tech jumped out to a 37-36 lead before going on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Soule, to expand its lead further to 44-36 with 5:36 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Cavaliers had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Hokies still entered the fourth quarter with a 51-45 edge. Virginia Tech knocked down three three-pointers in the quarter to score nine of its 19 total points.

Virginia Tech kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run to grow the lead to 72-64 with 1:26 to go in the contest. The Hokies held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 74-66 win.

