Virginia Tech women down Louisville for first time since ‘95

Blacksburg, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team fought back from a 58-57 deficit after the third quarter to defeat the Louisville Cardinals 81-79 at home Thursday.

The Hokies (14-3, 4-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Taylor Soule, who had 24 points. Elizabeth Kitley tacked on a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and Kayana Traylor helped out with 17 points and two blocks.

Virginia Tech pulled down 34 rebounds in Thursday’s game compared to Louisville’s 31, led by Kitley’s 14 boards. The Hokies also put in work on the offensive glass, turning 12 rebounds into 19 second chance points.

Virginia Tech forced 15 Louisville turnovers. The Hokies turned those takeaways into 16 points on the other end of the floor. Kitley’s one steal led the way for Virginia Tech.

After falling behind 14-12, Virginia Tech went on an 8-0 run with 2:06 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Taylor Geiman, to take a 20-14 lead, a score that would hold for the rest of the period. Virginia Tech capitalized on six Louisville turnovers in the period, turning them into eight points on the other end of the floor.

The Hokies maintained their lead in the game’s second frame and entered halftime with a 36-32 edge. Virginia Tech dominated in the paint, scoring 12 of its 16 points close to the basket.

Virginia Tech then lost its advantage in the third quarter and trailed the Cardinals 58-57 entering the fourth. Virginia Tech played well near the basket, scoring 12 of its 21 points in the paint.

Louisville kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 75-71 advantage before Virginia Tech went on a 6-0 run, finished off by Georgia Amoore’s three, to seize a 77-75 lead with 1:50 to go in the contest. The Hokies held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 81-79 win.

The Hokies return to Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. ET versus Wake Forest.