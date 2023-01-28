Roanoke Women def. Bridgewater For 3rd Consecutive Win

Salem, Va – An electric Roanoke College crowd was excited for a double-header of basketball.

There was not much to cheer for early on for Roanoke as Bridgewater jumped out to an early lead. Bridgewater was led by early scoring from the Abby attack: Abby Branner and Abby Freeman.

Then Roanoke turned it on. 3 point shots from Peyton Kirchner and Sayre Brandstatter got the crowd back into it. The Maroons went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter and never turned back as they won the game 60-56.

Rose Sande dominated the game for the Maroons with 21 points a 5 rebounds. Brandstatter also gave the Maroons a boost with 13 points.

Roanoke wins their third consecutive game and will hope to keep the win streak going as they host Ferrum on February 1st.

Other ODAC Women’s scores:

-Washington & Lee def. Ferrum 79-52

-Randolph-Macon def. Averett 73-60

-Mary Washington def. Lynchburg 85-83

-Shenandoah def. Hollins 49-32

Other ODAC Men’s scores:

-Averett def. Randolph 62-41

-Randolph-Macon def. Ferrum 85-70

-Shenandoah def. Lynchburg 87-86

-Hampden-Sydney def. Roanoke 57-51