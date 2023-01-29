Virginia Tech women beat Virginia in second installment of Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Tech women beat Virginia Sunday 72-60.
Kayana Traylor lead the way for the Hokies with 25 points. Liz Kitley had 18 points and 7 rebounds.
Camryn Taylor was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with 22 points.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Tech women beat Virginia Sunday 72-60.
Kayana Traylor lead the way for the Hokies with 25 points. Liz Kitley had 18 points and 7 rebounds.
Camryn Taylor was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with 22 points.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.