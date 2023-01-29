45º

Virginia Tech women beat Virginia in second installment of Commonwealth Clash

The Hokies won 74-66 in last meeting

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Virginia Tech basketball (WSLS)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Tech women beat Virginia Sunday 72-60.

Kayana Traylor lead the way for the Hokies with 25 points. Liz Kitley had 18 points and 7 rebounds.

Camryn Taylor was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with 22 points.

