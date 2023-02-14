Northside remains unbeaten, advances to BRD Tournament Championship

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge District Tournament continued with semifinal action on the hardwoods Monday night. The Northside Vikings have been one of the premiere teams not only in our area but in the entire state, sitting at 22-0 entering the night.

Their opponent, William Byrd put up a valiant effort but had no answers against the Vikings athleticism. Lawrence Cole scored 19 points, Cy Hardy added 13 including some electrifying dunks. The Terriers were led by Jaiden Childress who scored 10 but Northside earned the 66-31 win.

Just a few miles away at William Fleming, the Colonels defeated the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers in the other semifinal 64-51.

Northside will host William Fleming on Wednesday for the Blue Ridge District title.

Other scores from Monday night are below:

BOYS:

Amherst County 97, Liberty-Bedford 54

Auburn 73, Giles 41

Bland County 66, Galax 53

Blue Ridge School 80, Carlisle 42

E.C. Glass 74, Heritage (Lynchburg) 40

Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Timberlake Christian 51

Grayson County 51, Fort Chiswell 35

Rustburg 54, Liberty Christian 50

GIRLS:

Fort Chiswell 64, Giles 30

GW-Danville 43, Patrick County 35

Jefferson Forest 57, Brookville 28

Liberty Christian 63, Rustburg 8

Liberty-Bedford 56, Amherst County 47

Lord Botetourt 59, Franklin County 26

Magna Vista 71, Halifax Co. 34

William Fleming 71, Northside 30