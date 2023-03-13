35º

The Big Dance: Virginia Tech women tabbed as a No. 1 seed for NCAA Tournament

Hokies receive a top seed for the first time ever and will open play against Chattanooga.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Virginia Tech players celebrate after defeating Louisville in an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Chuck Burton, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – For the third consecutive season, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team will make an NCAA Women’s Tournament appearance. The Hokies were tabbed as a No. 1 seed in the Seattle 3 Region. Virginia Tech will host the opening rounds of the tournament for the first time since 2004.

The Hokies will open play against the Southern Conference champion Chattanooga Mocs.

Virginia Tech will enter the NCAA Women’s Tournament on an 11 game win streak after claiming the programs first ever ACC Women’s Tournament Championship. The Hokies hold a record of 27-4 and won program best 14 ACC games during the regular season. The team is led by back-to-back ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley and fellow ACC All-First Team selection Georgia Amoore who also learned ACC Women’s Tournament MVP.

