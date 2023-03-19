Virginia Tech women leading South Dakota State at halftime

Virginia Tech women lead South Dakota State at halftime in the Second Round of the NCAA Women's Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament continued in Blacksburg where the top seed from the Seattle 3 Region, Virginia Tech, is leading No. 9 South Dakota State 46-23 at halftime.

The Hokies started the game by lighting it up from beyond the arc where four of their first five shots were three pointers. Georgia Amoore had two early along with one each from Cayla King and Kayana Traylor. It helped the team jump to a 19-7 lead over the Jackrabbits after the first quarter.

Georgia Amoore has 9 points while Elizabeth Kitley has scored 12 thus far. Traylor has 11. The Hokies are shooting 52 percent from the field, 57 percent from beyond the arc.