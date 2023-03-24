Terrell Edmunds agrees to 1-year deal with Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Former Dan River and Virginia Tech Hokies star Terrell Edmunds is headed to the Super Bowl Runner-ups on a one-year contract.

The former first-round pick of the Steelers has been a starter for five seasons in the Steel City. He was playing on a one-year deal there after the Steelers declined to pick up his 5th-year option a year ago.

The Birds were in need of safety help after losing 2022 starters C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps in free agency.

The 26-year-old Edmunds was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s logged 75 starts in 79 games played for the Steelers.

Edmunds racked up 410 total tackles, 26 passes defensed, five interceptions, five sacks, and zero forced fumbles during that five-year span.