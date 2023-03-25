Hokies in Seattle, prep Tennessee in Sweet Sixteen

SEATTLE, Wash. – It’s crazy to think that the last time that the Virginia Tech women were in this position it was 1999.

While 10 Sports’ Brooke Leonard is in Seattle for her current matchup, her Sports Director, John Appicello, must admit he was covering Tennessee back in 1999 while working at a station in Chattanooga. Brooke was three years old. Tennessee was the victor in that matchup (in Greensboro) and now they’re playing again.

Brooke was in the locker room with the Hokies after taking in practice in Seattle Climate Pledge Arena to see how they are feeling after the workout.

“This is like the first step of bigger goals that we have this year,” Cayla King said. “It’s good to go out and get some shots up. I mean it’s only an hour but it’s something we try to make the best of the hour we had. And it’s a pretty nice gym, so it’s just nice to be here knowing that we’re one of 16 teams still playing.”

And that 16 is dwindling by the day, with Miami ousting 4th seed Villanova this afternoon.

Stay tuned to 10 Sports as Brooke brings you all the latest in the Chase for the Championship. Virginia Tech and Tennessee have seen each other already this year. Virginia Tech won in Knoxville by only three points but this is the same narrative Brooke has been hearing — these two teams are very different compared to the two teams that played earlier in December.