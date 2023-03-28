Elite 8 update: Virginia Tech leading Ohio State 48-45 at halftime

SEATTLE, Wa. – It’s halftime in Seattle, Washington where No. 1 Virginia Tech is leading No. 3 Ohio State 48-45.

It was another fast start for the Hokies who started the game shooting 7-of-7 from the field, including 3 three-pointers. Elizabeth Kitley imposed her will early in the paint scoring two quick buckets while Taylor Mikesell started the hot shooting for the Buckeyes, sinking two early triples. Jacy Sheldon scored the final five points of the opening quarter to give Ohio State the 25-22 advantage after the first quarter.

In the early stages of the second quarter, Georgia Amoore went down after trying to set a screen for Elizabeth Kitley. The shoulder of Eboni Walker made hard contact with Amoore’s face. She subsequently came out of the game but returned just minutes later. But the stellar offense from Ohio State continued.

Taylor Mikesell leads Ohio State with 19 points. Cayla King leads Virginia Tech with 12 points thus far.

Virginia Tech is seeking its first-ever Final Four appearance. Ohio State is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 1993.