Hokies’ Basile forgoing final year of eligibility to play professionally in Italy

Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) points to a teammate after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. Basile scored 33 points, including 16 in a near six-minute stretch of the second half, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87 on Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

(Michael Caterina, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)