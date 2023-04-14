Hokies’ Basile forgoing final year of eligibility to play professionally in Italy

Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) points to a teammate after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. Basile scored 33 points, including 16 in a near six-minute stretch of the second half, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87 on Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina) (Michael Caterina, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile has signed a contract with Bertram Derthona in Italy to play professional basketball, forgoing his final year of eligibility. Basile recently gained Italian citizenship.
Bertram Derthona is part of the Lega Basket Serie A, the highest tier level of the Italian basketball system.
At Virginia Tech, Basile lead the Hokies in scoring with 16.4 points per game and was an All-ACC honorable mention.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.