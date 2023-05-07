Washington & Lee defeats Roanoke 16-9, claim ODAC Women’s Lacrosse championship

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2023 ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Championship game featured the top two teams in the conference: No. 2 Roanoke College at No. 1 Washington & Lee. The Generals have dominated the conference for nearly the last two decades. Although challenged early, the Generals domination in the ODAC Tournament continued after a 16-9 victory.

It proved to be a back-and-forth game early as Grace Koutouzis provided the early spark for the Maroons, scoring four goals in the game. On the other side, Hanna Bishop was the one to stop for the Generals. She scored 5 goals in the game and in the process, eclipsed 200 points in her career.

With the win, Washington & Lee earned its 13th consecutive ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Championship and have earned the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Generals advanced to the Elite 8 of the tournament in 2022 before falling to Gettysburg.

Despite losing in the conference championship, Roanoke College (ranked No. 16 nationally) is expected to receive an at-large bid during the selection show.