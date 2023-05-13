No. 2 Virginia defeats Richmond 17-8 in NCAA Lacrosse Tournament

In the opening round the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse tournament, No. 2 Virginia defeated the Richmond Spiders 17-8.

Payton Cormier scored 6 goals in the Cavaliers victory. That goal count tied for the most in a single NCAA Tournament game in school history. Not to be outdone was his teammate Xander Dickson scored 2 goals and added to what’s already been a standout season. He now has 58 goals this year, now a record for the most goals in a single season in school history.

Defensively, Cade Saustad held Richmond attackman Dalton Young, the Atlantic 10′s Offensive Player of the Year, to just four points. Matthew Nunes earned his second NCAA Tournament victory of his career in net after turning away nine Spider shots on goal.

With the win, Virginia advances to next weekend’s quarterfinals in Albany, N.Y., where the Cavaliers will face the winner of seventh-seeded Georgetown (12-3) and Yale (9-5). Next Saturday’s (May 20) quarterfinals will commence at either noon or 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.