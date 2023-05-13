WATCH: Washington & Lee men’s lacrosse moves on to Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Washington & Lee Generals began its latest quest to hoist a NCAA National Championship on Saturday afternoon and what better place to do so than at home. The Generals opened NCAA Tournament play against the Colonels of Centre College, quickly showing why they belong.

The Generals outscored the Colonels 13-4 in the first half before winning the game 21-10, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the tournament.

Washington & Lee won 20 faceoffs while Centre managed to win 15. Hudson Pokorny provided the spark for much of the game, scoring 5 goals for the Generals whil also tallying 4 assists. The Colonels were led by Max Speers who scored three goals.

Washington & Lee will play Grover City on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wilson Field.