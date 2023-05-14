Washington & Lee men’s and women’s lacrosse teams advance in NCAA tournaments

LEXINGTON, Va. – It was a momentous day in Lexington as NCAA Division III Lacrosse tournament action continued on for both the men and women. Washington & Lee’s women’s program, ranked No. 2 in the nation, squared off against Capital University in second round action.

It proved to be the first ever meeting between the Generals and Comets. It didn’t take long for W&L to show why they belong. The Generals led 7-1 after the opening quarter, thanks to two goals scored by Allie Schwab. She finished the game with 3 goals total. The second quarter was even better for the Generals who put up 8 goals to hold a 15-3 halftime advantage. The Comets committed 4 first half turnovers while the Generals had just one.

Washington and Lee went on to a convincing 22-5 victory behind 4 goals from Hanna Bishop. The Generals advance to the third round of the tournament where they will face Gettysburg. The Bullets defeated Christopher Newport in second round action. It was the Bullets who eliminated the Generals in the quarterfinals in 2022.

Over at Wilson field, the Washington & Lee men’s lacrosse team, ranked No. 9, faced off against Grove City in the Round of 16. The two teams faced each other back in April with the Generals winning 20-10. It was a more physical, competitive game on Sunday.

In what was a back-and-forth game, Hillis Burns came up big in the final minutes scoring the final two goals to lift Washington & Lee to a 13-10 victory. Alex Brown led the Generals with 4 goals, Sam Mannino added three goals.

Despite having 21 turnovers, Washington & Lee dominated the face offs, winning 21 of them while the Wolverines claimed just 5.

The win proved to be the 12th consecutive for Washington & Lee who now holds an overall record of 18-4. The Generals return to the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2004.