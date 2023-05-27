Notre Dame outlasts Virginia in NCAA lacrosse semifinals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – No. 2 seed Virginia’s 2023 season came to an end Saturday afternoon as the Cavaliers dropped a heart breaker, 13-12, in overtime to third-seeded Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament semifinals at Lincoln Financial Field.

On the offensive end, UVA was led by Connor Shellenberger (3 goals, 3 assists), Thomas McConvey (1 goal, 2 assists), and Patrick McIntosh (2 goals, 1 assist). Cavaliers’ goalie Matthew Nunes recorded 17 saves keep UVA afloat. While the Cavaliers held Notre Dame’s man-up unit, the nation’s best percentage wise, scoreless on its three extra man opportunities--the Fighting Irish found an answer late.

Trailing 11-9 in the 4th quarter, Chris Kavanagh and Eric Dobson scored back-to-back goals to tie the game with 2:07 remaining. While Thomas McConvey put the Cavaliers back in the lead with with less than a minute to play, Jake Taylor scored with 32 seconds remaining to force overtime.

In overtime, Brian Tevlin scored just his 11th goal of the season to seal the 13-12 victory for the Fighting Irish who will return to the national championship game for the first time since 2014. Notre Dame will play Duke after the Blue Devils defeated Penn State in the other semifinal.

Virginia made its 25th appearance in the NCAA national semifinals.