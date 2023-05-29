Charlottesville Regional bracket unveiled for UVA baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball will host three teams this weekend in the Charlottesville regional. The No. 7 national-seeded Cavaliers will see Army (38-16) in the opening game on Friday at noon.

Oklahoma (31-26) and East Carolina (45-17) will follow at 7 p.m.

“When you have the opportunity to host a regional, you show a track record of a great fan base, and this community has certainly rallied around this baseball program and this team this year,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “It’s a reward for our players, and so much of a reward for our fans.”

The Regional tournament is double-elimination, with doubleheaders taking place on Saturday and Sunday. If necessary, a second regional final will take place on Monday.