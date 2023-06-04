70º

WATCH: E.C. Glass rolls to victory in state quarterfinals

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The E.C. Glass boys lacrosse team beat Western Albemarle in the State Quarterfinals on Saturday. The Hilltoppers defeated the Warriors 13-9. This was the second consecutive season the two teams met in the VHSL Class 4 State Quarterfinals. The Hilltoppers advance to the semifinals where they will face Atlee.

On the girls side of the Class 4 state tournament, Western Albemarle defeated Salem 17-7. The Warriors advance to the semifinals where they will host Rockbridge County on Tuesday, June 6.

