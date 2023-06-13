Wilson, Jones earn B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday night, 39 student athletes representing 23 area high schools gathered in the Crystal Ballroom at Hotel Roanoke for the annual banquet. The award is based on three criteria-- athletics (50%), personal life (20%) and scholarship (30%).

Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry served as guest speaker, sharing valuable fundamentals of success that he has instilled in the Hokies football program.

Angelina Jones of Roanoke Valley Christian School was named the female B’nai B’rith Athletic & Achievement Award winner. She spent five years in the basketball program, three in volleyball and she also played softball her senior year. Jones was thankful to be in the room with so many talented athletes and to become the first ever RVCS student athlete to win the award.

“Especially coming from a private school, not playing against public schools, it’s a surreal feeling and I’m just super grateful to be in this room around all these people,” said Jones. She plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School to later pursue a career in military strategy.

The male recipient this year was William Fleming’s Miles Wilson. The all-around athlete in basketball, football, cross-country, track and more graduated William Fleming with a 4.41 GPA. He also runs his own clothing company, “Game Time”.

“My father was telling me about the history of the award and people who receive it are looked up to and respected,” Wilson said. “So, I’m just amazed and blessed to be able to receive this award and I want to congratulate everyone else who was a nominee because there’s a lot of hard working student athletes out here. "

Wilson is the first William Fleming recipient of the award since 2015 when Warren Craft won the honors.

“That’s my guy. It’s amazing to bring it back home to Fleming and also just being an African-American to bring it back just seeing the room and being one of only two here is just amazing to represent.”

Wilson will attend the University of Virginia where he plans to major in mechanical engineering.

Salem’s Reese Redford won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award for citizenship.