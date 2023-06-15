Red Sox split doubleheader with Shorebirds

SALEM, Va. – The month of June hasn’t necessarily been Salem’s greatest show on the diamond. The Red Sox entered Wednesday night with just a 3-9 record but had a chance to get two wins as it played a doubleheader with Delmarva.

In game one, Salem had more pop in its bats than Delmarva. The Red Sox yielded 9 hits including two home runs--one from Albert Feliz and Cutter Coffey. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz improved his record to 6-1 as a starter after pitching 5 innings, allowing just 2 hits, 1 run and collecting five strikeouts. Salem earned the 7-1 victory.

In game two, the Shorebirds pitching was too much for the Red Sox. Seven footer Jared Beck was on the mound and he collected 5 of his 7 strikeouts within the first two innings. At the plate, Delmarva scored three runs in the second inning and despite Salem scoring one run in the sixth, the Shorebirds earned the 3-1 victory.